Washington, DC — As thousands of Muslims held a rare Friday prayer and absentia prayer for the Palestinians in besieged Gaza near US Congress building, they were surrounded by hundreds of non-Muslim protesters, demanding end to Israeli bombardment on Gaza.

But a few metres away, a Jewish rabbi was encircled by the news reporters.

"Every minute we are standing here the Palestinians in Gaza are being bombed and killed," Yisroel Dovid Weiss told the media including this TRT World reporter.

An American Jew known for his staunch opposition to Zionism, he was one of many non-Muslims who were present at the pro-Palestine rally to express solidarity with the Gaza's victims.

He said the world is silent on the bloodshed of Palestinians and whenever someone calls Israel out, "they [Israel] accuse everyone of being antisemitic," adding the creation of Palestinian resistance groups is the result of the Israeli occupation.

"How dare they [Israel and its allies] try to ignore the root issue and punish the people who are trying to stand up for human rights?"

Rabbi Weiss said that Jews lived with Muslims for hundreds of years in peace and harmony without a problem despite the difference in religion, blaming Israel for the current divisions.

"We lived together for hundreds of years in peace. That's a fact. We lived in every Arab and Muslim country, and we flourished," he said.

During the crusades [religious wars initiated by Christians on Muslims], "it was the Arab and Muslim countries that embraced us," he said, adding Zionism destroyed "the beautiful fabric of the holy land."

"It’s [Israel] not a Jewish state, mind you. This is nationalism," he said.

"It's not Godly. It's not Judaism. It's against the Torah to kill or steal. It's against the Torah to even have a state since the destruction of the temple, and we haven't attempted to do that. They are using our name."

Rallies in US

Rallies have been held across the United States, urging President Joe Biden to press Israel against bombarding Gaza's population and property. Biden has so far remained silent on truce and has instead sought billions of dollars from Congress to boost Israeli military's capabilities.

During Friday's protest, demonstrators chanted "Free Palestine" and "End Genocide" slogans. Two US congresswomen also addressed the crowd.

Congresswoman Cori Bush told the crowd that "We stand together, and you are not alone."

She also highlighted her "Ceasefire Now Resolution" to Congress, emphasising the call for an end to violence in the Middle East.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was also present.

Tlaib asserted that war crimes are occurring in Gaza and "genocide is happening right now as people are staying silent."