President Joe Biden has requested urgent military aid for Ukraine and Israel in a massive $106 billion security package, but he faces a tough battle to get it through a paralysed US Congress.

Biden's demand came on Friday, one day after he drew a direct link between the Hamas raid on Israel and Russian President Vladimir Putin's offensive in Ukraine to convince Americans that the United States must show global leadership.

The 80-year-old Democrat argued in an Oval Office speech that the huge sums involved — a total of $105.85 billion, including $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel — would secure US interests for generations.

But Biden's request comes as the US House of Representatives remains in chaos, with Republicans, who hold a narrow majority, in their worst meltdown in decades and unable to elect a speaker for the past 17 days.

"The world is watching, and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities," White House Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to Congress.

"I urge Congress to address them as part of a comprehensive, bipartisan agreement in the weeks ahead."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Washington in September to seek more military aid against Russia, said he was "grateful" to Biden for proposing the aid.