US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has acknowledged the emotional toll that the Israeli war on besieged Gaza has taken on US diplomats amid media reports of internal dissent over Washington's handling of the war.

Blinken sent a letter to all State Department employees on Thursday night noting the "challenging" circumstances affecting the US diplomatic corps, some of whom feel the "ripples of fear and bigotry" the conflict has generated.

US leaders, including President Joe Biden and Blinken, have pledged unwavering support for Israel, publicly blessing the country's reprisals for Hamas' shock operation from besieged Gaza on October 7, which have included a relentless bombing campaign of the crowded enclave.

At least one State Department official has quit over the Biden administration's approach to the war.

The official, Josh Paul, said on LinkedIn he left over "policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel."

Blinken's letter was not a response to the reports of frustrations within the department, a source familiar with the matter said.

'Mutiny'