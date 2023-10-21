Famed Jewish professor in the US, Norman Finkelstein, described Israel's attack on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as "a horror of the highest magnitude" and said, "Israel always denies responsibility".

The political scientist spoke to Anadolu about the attack on the hospital and developments in the region since October 7, when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Finkelstein said there are two possible reactions to Israel's hospital attack: "emotional" and "intellectual".

On the emotional level, he said, "It was obviously a horror of the highest magnitude, and there is not much to say at that level. If you follow these events for 20 years, you will eventually become indifferent, desensitised, or exposed to the brutality that follows, and I have spent most of my adult life documenting a series of atrocities against the people of Gaza, only in small details".

On the intellectual level, he said he tends to ignore Israel's denial of attacks because "Israel always denies responsibility".

Finkelstein said weapons experts need to investigate what happened in the attack and warned that "there is always a possibility, I don't know, I'm waiting to hear what the official sources will say. What I know is, don't trust what the US government says, don't trust what the British government says, and of course, it goes without saying, don't trust what Israel says".

'Judgment cannot be made yet'

Finkelstein pointed out that the attack by Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, had "technical", "factual", and "moral" dimensions.