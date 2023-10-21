Hamas has released two American hostages held in Gaza as Israel continue to pound the densely-populated territory where millions waited for promised aid deliveries.

Hamas took more than 200 people hostage when it stormed into Israel from Gaza on October 7, in an attack that saw at least 1,400 people dead, according to Israeli officials.

The fate of the hostages has been shrouded in uncertainty, so the release of mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan offered a rare "sliver of hope", said Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Trucks carrying relief the United Nations calls a "lifeline" are still stuck on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza, though Biden said movement could begin in the "next 24 to 48 hours".

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, and says around 1,500 of the group's fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area under attack on October 7.

Biden said Friday he believes the attack was motivated partly by Saudi Arabia's plan to recognise Israel.

Israel has levelled entire city blocks in Gaza, killing 4,137 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Israeli troops are massed on the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion that officials have pledged will begin "soon".

But a full-blown land offensive carries many risks, including to hostages from Israel and around the world held by Hamas.

Biden thanked Qatar, which hosts Hamas' political bureau, for its mediation in securing the release.

Hamas said Egypt and Qatar had negotiated the release and it was "working with all mediators to implement the movement's decision to close the civilian (hostage) file if appropriate security conditions allow".