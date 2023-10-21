Switzerland is set to hold federal elections to elect the 200-seat National Council and the 46-seat Council of States.

Many of 5.5 million eligible voters have already cast their vote as 90 percent of the people prefer to vote by mail rather than in person.

The latest poll from public broadcaster SRG SSR showed that the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) will consolidate its position as the largest parliamentary group in the elections.

The center-left Social Democrats is expected to follow the SVP with 18.3 percent and the Center Alliance at 14.3 percent, according to the poll. Meanwhile, the Greens are expected to fall below 10 percent, dropping 3.5 percent points from the last election and slipping to 9.7 percent of the total vote, according to a survey of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), the number of lists and candidatures has reached record levels in 2023 with 5,909 candidates on 618 lists in the cantons.

Noting that 41 percent of those candidates are women, FSO said that those under the age of 30 account for almost 30 percent of candidates.

Swiss people don't expect 'any change' after elections

Speaking to Anadolu news agency ahead of the elections, Niels Ackermann, a photojournalist, said that Switzerland has had the same government for a long time and said that chances that these elections will be changing the composition of the Federal Council are "super low."

"There can be little changes but Switzerland is a really country of stability," Ackermann said. "These elections are not going to change my life but they are going to influence it very slightly, very slowly in one direction or another."