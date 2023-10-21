Indian Ambassador to Ankara Virander Paul has extended congratulations to the Turkish people on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

He expressed hope for Türkiye greater advancements and increased prosperity in its journey in the new century.

As part of the news files prepared by the Anadolu for the 100th anniversary of the republic, Paul made evaluations to Anadolu.

In a message to Turks for October 29, Paul conveyed his sincerest congratulations of the Indian people.

He emphasised that relations between Türkiye and India are nourished by deep historical ties and said cultural resources have contributed to the establishment of strong bonds based on mutual goodwill during the century.

"This was indeed much visible in the manner our Turkish friends received Operation Dost (Operation Friend), India's expression of solidarity with the people of Türkiye during the very early days of the devastating February earthquakes," said Paul.