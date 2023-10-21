Starbucks has accused a union representing thousands of its baristas of damaging the brand and endangering co-workers with a pro-Palestinian tweet.

The CEO of a prominent tech conference is facing boycotts after he publicly suggested Israel was committing war crimes. Company bosses have vowed never to hire members of a university's student groups that condemned Israel.

Meanwhile, Islamic rights advocates say much of the corporate response has minimised the suffering in Gaza, where thousands have died in Israeli air strikes, and created an atmosphere of fear for workers who want to express support for Palestinians.

Jewish groups have criticised tepid responses or slow reactions to the October 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people in Israel.

The fallout from the Israel-Hamas war has spilt into workplaces everywhere, as top leaders of prominent companies weigh in with their views while workers complain their voices are not being heard.

People from all ranks have been called out for speaking too forcefully — or not forcefully enough — making it nearly impossible to come up with a unifying message when passions run deep on all sides.

Many US corporations have strong ties with Israel, particularly among tech and financial firms that have operations and employees in the country.

Executives at J.P Morgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Google and Meta were among dozens who swiftly condemned the Hamas attacks and expressed solidarity with the Israeli people in public statements, social media posts or even corporate earning calls. Many pledged millions of dollars in humanitarian aid and detailed efforts to safeguard employees in Israel.

CEOs express sorrow

Some chief executives poured out their personal anguish.

In a LinkedIn post and a letter to employees, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he has been constantly on the phone with friends and relatives in Israel and expressed his horror at hearing of civilians killed and taken hostages. He implored employees to check on each other and said Pfizer launched a humanitarian relief campaign.

“It is not enough to condemn these actions — we ourselves must take action,” Bourla wrote.

The backlash against opposing views has been swift, including responses to a tweet from Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave suggesting Israel was committing war crimes.

“I'll never attend/sponsor/speak at any of your events again," former Facebook executive David Marcus stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Faced with a growing boycott of next month's Web Summit, a prominent European gathering of thousands of tech leaders, Cosgrave released a long message denouncing the Hamas attacks and apologising for the timing of his tweet while defending his overall views on the conflict. But companies continued withdrawing from the conference, including German tech conglomerate Siemens and US chipmaker Intel.

Jonathan Neman, CEO of restaurant chain Sweetgreen, was among several company leaders who vowed never to hire Harvard students who belonged to groups that cosigned a statement blaming Israel for the violence.

The international law firm Winston & Strawn rescinded a job offer to a New York University student who wrote a message in the Student Bar Association bulletin saying Israel was entirely to blame for the bloodshed.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, an Islamic civil rights group, denounced the backlash against the students and statements from US corporate leaders that “lack any meaningful display of sympathy toward Palestinian civilians.”