The Health Ministry in Gaza has warned of the "real danger" to the lives of the wounded and sick people if fuel is not provided to hospitals in the besieged enclave.

“Failing to immediately supply hospitals in Gaza with fuel poses a real danger to the wounded and sick," Ashraf Al-Qudra, a ministry spokes man, said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier, a 20-truck humanitarian convoy began to enter Gaza from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, the first since the armed conflict broke out between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Death toll tops 4,000 since the war