London has witnessed another massive pro-Palestine demonstration as thousands took to the streets to express their solidarity.

Aiming to raise awareness about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a sea of demonstrators filled the British capital's streets on Saturday throughout the demonstration, which began at noon from the Marble Arch, one of London's iconic landmarks and continued through the heart of the city.

In a passionate expression of support for Palestinians, many in the diverse crowd held placards displaying messages including "Stop Bombing Gaza," "Stop Apartheid State Israel," and "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free," while the Palestinian flag was prominently displayed.

The rally was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, in collaboration with the groups Friends of Al Aqsa, Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, Palestinian Forum in Britain, and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Its route took the demonstrators through Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner, Piccadilly, and Trafalgar Square before culminating at Whitehall.

The event took place against a backdrop of heightened communal tensions in London, which necessitated increased police presence in certain areas of the city.

Protesters and speakers voiced their concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, emphasising the importance of raising awareness and calling for peace and justice in the region.

"For decades, the Palestinian people have endured tremendous suffering, violence, and injustice. It's our moral obligation to raise our voices and demand a just and lasting resolution to this long-standing conflict," a protester named Neil told Anadolu.