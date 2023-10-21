WORLD
Civilians in northern Gaza will be associated with 'terrorists': Israel
Israeli aircraft dropped 'urgent warning' flyers into the besieged enclave, saying any Palestinian who does not move south 'may be killed as an associate of the terrorist organisation'.
Palestinian women and children react following Israeli airstrikes targeting their neighbourhood in Gaza City, northern Gaza. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
October 21, 2023

The Israeli army has declared that anyone choosing to stay in northern Gaza and not go to the south under a previous evacuation order would be considered a partner of "terrorists" and maybe killed.

The Israeli aircraft dropped "urgent warning" flyers on Saturday into the besieged enclave, urging Palestinians in northern Gaza to move south.

"To the residents of the Gaza Strip," the Israeli army wrote.

"Being in the north of the Gaza Valley puts your lives in danger," it said, adding that "anyone who does not go to the south of the Gaza Valley and chooses to stay in the northern area may be killed as an associate of the terrorist organisation."

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the statements written on the flyers belonged to the Israeli army.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military ordered the immediate evacuation of the Al Quds Hospital, "in preparation for bombing."

Twenty hospitals in northern Gaza were also ordered to evacuate on Saturday.

A dire humanitarian crisis

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated OperationAlAqsaFlood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to ease the “epic human suffering."

At least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

SOURCE:AA
