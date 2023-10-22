Sunday, October 22, 2023

1825 GMT — Israeli defence minister has said that Israeli war on Gaza could take "months".

Yoav Gallant stepped up the war of words with Hamas as he spoke with forces gathered for an expected ground invasion of the Palestinian territory in response to the shock Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

"It will take one month, two months, three months, and at the end there will be no more Hamas," Gallant said at an air force base whose location was not given by the defence ministry.

"Before Hamas makes contact with our tanks and our infantry, they will know the shells from our air force."

He added that Israel's fighter jets "know how to make this precise, qualitative and mortal".

"This should be the last war in Gaza, for the simple reason that there will be no more Hamas," Gallant said.

2202 GMT — Spain's PM calls for humanitarian ceasefire in talks with Israeli counterpart

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a humanitarian ceasefire in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sanchez expressed his "deep concern for the protection of all civilians and the need for sufficient and sustained humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza." For this to happen, a humanitarian cease-fire is necessary, he emphasised.

He also reiterated his condemnation of attacks against Israel by Hamas, affirming Tel Aviv's right to "defend itself against them within the limits of international and humanitarian law."

2151 GMT — Gaza Health Ministry warns 1,100 kidney failure patients at risk as hospitals lack fuel

The lives of 1,100 kidney failure patients, including 38 children, are at risk due to a lack of fuel supply to hospitals, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra called for fuel to be provided to hospitals and ambulances.

He said healthcare teams have also identified the use of "unconventional weapons" that are causing serious burns to the bodies of the dead and injured.

2136 GMT — Hamas leader, Iran's FM discuss means of stopping Israeli brutal crimes in Gaza

Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the means of stopping the Israeli "brutal crimes" in the besieged Gaza enclave, the group said in a statement.

2108 GMT — Thousands rally in Brussels in support of Palestine

Thousands of people gathered in the Belgian capital Brussels to express their solidarity with Palestinians, local media reported.

Demonstrators who attended the "Stop the Massacre in Gaza" rally chanted slogans urging the European Union to work toward a ceasefire and to remove an Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip, said the Le Soir daily.

The crowd, which numbered 40,000 according to the organisers and 12,000 according to police, also demanded European authorities provide political and financial support to the International Criminal Court's investigation into the situation in Palestine, according to the newspaper.

2102 GMT — Thousands gather in Paris in 1st pro-Palestinian rally allowed by French police

Thousands in Paris gathered in the first Pro-Palestinian demonstration allowed by police since October 7.

Raising Palestinian flags and chanting "Gaza, Paris is with you," the demonstrators voiced solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid intense Israeli bombardment and blockade on the enclave.

More than 15,000 people gathered at the Place de la Republique square, according to police figures.

1820 GMT — Netanyahu: French, Dutch leaders to visit Israel this week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Israel this week.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the two leaders "will arrive on Monday and Tuesday" and meet with him.

1805 GMT — Biden, Netanyahu discussed Israel, Gaza

US President Joe Biden held a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation in Israel and Palestine's Gaza, the White House said.

1754 GMT — Missile from Gaza kills one Israeli soldier

An Israeli soldier was killed and three others were injured by an anti-tank missile during a raid into Gaza, Israeli army said.

Israeli troops have been conducting raids across the border, which the military says are meant to clear the area and gather intelligence about missing people and captives being held by Hamas in the enclave.

"An IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldier was killed, one was moderately injured, and two were lightly injured as a result of an anti-tank missile launched toward an IDF tank and an engineering vehicle," the military said.

1727 GMT — Turkish, Canadian FM's discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke over the phone with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on the humanitarian situation in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Joly also discussed the latest developments about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the region, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

1723 GMT — Palestinian death toll in occupied West Bank increases

The total number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7 rose to 91, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, it said that the General Authority for Civil Affairs, the Palestinian Authority's contact point with the Israeli side, informed it of the death of a citizen — the sixth on Sunday — whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

The deaths came after "Israeli forces' gunfire near Al Arroub camp," the ministry added.

1641 GMT — Turkish presidential plane arrives in Cairo with medical aid for Gaza

A Turkish presidential plane, loaded with medicines and medical supplies destined for Palestine's Gaza, has arrived at Egypt's capital Cairo, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A group of 20 expert healthcare professionals were also on board the plane, which landed at around noon in Cairo after taking off from Ankara Esenboga Airport in the Turkish capital at 10.45 AM local time (0745GMT), the ministry said in a statement.

The team, which includes doctors and Turkish Health Ministry officials, met with Egyptian deputy health minister and other officials at the country's Health Ministry in Cairo and evaluated the medical assistance for Gaza.

1617 GMT — Over 500,000 women forcibly displaced

Over 500,000 women were forcibly displaced due to ongoing Israeli aggression, said Palestinian media office in Gaza.

1636 GMT — Egypt army reports 'minor injuries' in accidental Israeli shelling

Egypt's military spokesperson said an unspecified number of border guards sustained "minor injuries" from "fragments of a shell accidentally fired from an Israeli tank".

The Egyptian army said Israel had "immediately expressed its regret over the unintentional incident and an investigation is under way".

1658 GMT — UN staff death toll rises to 29 in Israeli assault on Gaza — agency

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees said that 29 of its staff had been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of the recent conflict.

"We are in shock and mourning. It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7," UNRWA wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after having released a death toll of 17 staffers on Saturday.

1550 GMT — Thousands gather in Paris for first authorised pro-Palestinian demo

Thousands of people waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Gaza, Paris is with you" gathered for the first pro-Palestinian demonstration allowed by police in the French capital since the start of the conflict on October 7.

Around 15,000 people turned out at the Place de la Republique, according to police figures, to express solidarity with Palestinians and to call for a ceasefire as the death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza rose to more than 4,700.

1546 GMT — Israel 'accidentally' hit Egyptian position: military

The Israeli military said it accidentally fired an Egyptian site near Kerem Shalom crossing, near the border with Gaza, as the army bombards the Palestinian enclave.

"The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident" near the Kerem Shalom area, an army statement said.

1535 GMT — New aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up strikes

A new convoy of 17 aid trucks entered Israeli-bombarded Gaza as Tel Aviv stepped up strikes on the Palestinian enclave which is suffering a "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the recent fighting.

1535 GMT —10 hospitals now non-operational in Gaza

At least 10 hospitals are now non-operational in Gaza due to fuel shortages, Israeli strikes, with 23 ambulances destroyed in the bombardment, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Some 1,100 kidney failure patients, including 38 children, are at risk due to lack of fuel in hospitals, the ministry also said.

1506 GMT — Palestinian PM calls for 'united front' against Israeli attacks

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the international community to create "united front" to stop Israel's attacks in Gaza.

"We place at the top of our priorities stopping the Israeli aggression (...) and bringing in medical and relief aid to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe," Shtayyeh said during a meeting with 25 ambassadors, representatives and consuls.

1410 GMT — Hamas ambushes Israeli force east of Khan Yunis

The military wing of Hamas said that it had destroyed an Israeli tank and two bulldozers in an ambush east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza

In a brief statement, the Palestinian resistance group's Al Qassam Brigades said its "fighters engaged an armored Israeli force in a well-prepared ambush to the east of Khan Yunis, just moments after it crossed the border by a few meters."

"The fighters bravely engaged with the infiltrating force, destroyed two bulldozers and a tank, compelling the force to withdraw, and they returned to their bases safely," the statement further noted.

1454 GMT — Lack of hotel rooms delay evacuation from Ashkelon: Israeli media

Civilian evacuations have been suspended in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, local authorities announced, citing a shortage of accommodations.

"Up to today, despite full readiness for evacuating residents, there are no available hotel rooms across the country," the coastal city's municipality said, according to radio station Kan Darom.

The broadcaster also reported that since Thursday, authorities in Ashkelon had decided to move 24,000 at-risk residents, including 3,000 elderly, to hotels and other hospitality establishments for 15 days.

It said that $40 million of government spending has been earmarked for the initiative, launched amid the ongoing conflict in nearby Gaza.

1416 GMT — Blast, ambulances heard near Rafah crossing between - witnesses

A blast and the sound of ambulances was heard near the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Palestine's Gaza, shortly after a second aid convoy had entered the crossing from the Egyptian side, witnesses said.

1342 GMT — US 'won't hesitate' to act in case Middle East conflict escalates

The United States will take "appropriate action" in response to any escalation in the Middle East of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.

"If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don't," he told ABC News, hours after the Pentagon announced it was increasing its military presence in the region.

"We maintain the right to defend ourselves and we won't hesitate to take the appropriate action," Austin added.

1331 GMT — Number of Israelis injured rises

The Israeli Health Ministry said the number of Israelis injured since the start of the armed conflict with Palestinian group Hamas has risen to 5,132.

In a statement, the ministry said 47 of the injured people are in serious condition.

According to the local private broadcaster Channel 12, the Israeli army has classified 1,210 injured soldiers as "disabled" since Oct. 7. The military had previously announced that 307 of its members had lost their lives.

1320 GMT — China says force 'not way' to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

China believes "force is not a way to resolve" the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is once again calling for a ceasefire, its envoy for the Middle East pleaded in Egypt, the foreign ministry said.

Beijing's envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, met Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the sidelines of the summit.

The Chinese diplomat called for an "immediate ceasefire and an end to the fighting as quickly as possible", his ministry said in a statement.

"China believes that force is not a way to resolve the problem and that responding to violence with violence will only lead to a vicious circle of revenge," Zhai said according to the statement, which mentioned neither Israel nor Hamas.