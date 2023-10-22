WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli protesters seek Netanyahu's resignation, prisoner deal with Hamas
Some 200 Israelis protest near Israeli Defence Ministry building in Tel Aviv, blaming PM Benjamin Netanyahu for current Middle East crisis and demanding his resignation.
Israeli protesters seek Netanyahu's resignation, prisoner deal with Hamas
Residents of Tel Aviv show solidarity with the families of hostages and missing people / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 22, 2023

Nearly 200 Israelis have rallied in Tel Aviv to demand the release of detainees held by Hamas in besieged Gaza and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said on Saturday the demonstration took place near the Israeli Defence Ministry building.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and blamed him for the current situation.

Netanyahu has been facing protests in Israel since the start of the year almost every week over his controversial judicial overhaul plan.

Hamas' armed wing, Al Qassam Brigades, said on October 17 that it is holding as many as 250 Israelis in captivity.

The Al Qassam Brigades released two Americans on humanitarian grounds on Friday, which it said was in response to efforts by Qatar.

RelatedAll eyes on 'decisive' Qatar in hostage release efforts
RECOMMENDED

War on Gaza

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood — a multi-pronged surprise raid that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque, growing violence by illegal Israeli settlers, and consistent raids on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Before the start of the fight, 2023 was considered the deadliest year for Palestinians that didn't involve major clashes between the two sides.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron on besieged Gaza.

At least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The figure stands at more than 1,400 in Israel.

RelatedIn pictures: Protesters in US capital demand truce as Israel-Palestine war roils world
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time