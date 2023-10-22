The Pentagon has moved to step up its military readiness in the Middle East, ordering the activation of air defence systems "throughout" the region and alerting additional US forces that they may be deployed soon.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said in a statement on Saturday that the moves were in response to "recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East."

Austin did not say how many additional US troops would be deployed to the region.

"These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for US forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel," Austin said.

"I will continue to assess our force posture requirements in the region and consider deploying additional capabilities as necessary."