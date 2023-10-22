WORLD
US activates deployment of defence systems 'throughout' Mideast
US will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and additional Patriot air defence missile system battalions to Middle East, says Pentagon.
In this image courtesy of DVIDS a US Air Force Airmen offloads a THAAD launcher from a C-17 Globe Master III at Nevatim Air Base, Israel, on March 1, 2019.   / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 22, 2023

The Pentagon has moved to step up its military readiness in the Middle East, ordering the activation of air defence systems "throughout" the region and alerting additional US forces that they may be deployed soon.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said in a statement on Saturday that the moves were in response to "recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East."

Austin did not say how many additional US troops would be deployed to the region.

"These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for US forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel," Austin said.

"I will continue to assess our force posture requirements in the region and consider deploying additional capabilities as necessary."

US support for Israel

The move comes days after US troops were targeted in both Syria and Iraq as anger mounts across the region over Washington’s unconditional support for Israel, which is relentlessly bombarding besieged Gaza where thousands have been killed or wounded.

Since the start of Israel's war on the blockaded enclave, the US has never called for a ceasefire.

Protests have been rocking the US since the start of Israel's war on the blockaded enclave, demanding an immediate ceasefire and saying the US is complicit in the massacres Israel is carrying out against Palestinians by funding them.

