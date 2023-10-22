Türkiye’s communications director urged the international community to come together and help Palestinians.

“We are watching the humanitarian crisis experienced by Gaza babies before our eyes. Lack of energy and clean water, shortage of food,” Fahrettin Altun wrote on X on Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “is conducting a very intensive diplomacy to find a solution to this humanitarian crisis experienced by Gazans,” he said. “We stand with the Gazans and call on the international community to come together.”

“Urgent medical and humanitarian assistance is needed. #LetGazaBabiesLive,” he wrote.

Intensification of the conflict

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when the Palestinian group, Hamas, initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood —a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.