Türkiye calls on international community to address humanitarian crisis in Gaza
'Urgent medical and humanitarian assistance is needed. #LetGazaBabiesLive,' writes communications director.
The first humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks began Saturday to enter the besieged Gaza from the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing since the start of the current conflict.  /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
October 22, 2023

Türkiye’s communications director urged the international community to come together and help Palestinians.

“We are watching the humanitarian crisis experienced by Gaza babies before our eyes. Lack of energy and clean water, shortage of food,” Fahrettin Altun wrote on X on Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “is conducting a very intensive diplomacy to find a solution to this humanitarian crisis experienced by Gazans,” he said. “We stand with the Gazans and call on the international community to come together.”

“Urgent medical and humanitarian assistance is needed. #LetGazaBabiesLive,” he wrote.

Intensification of the conflict

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when the Palestinian group, Hamas, initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the besieged Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

The death toll in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli attacks has climbed to 4,385 including 1,756 children on Saturday, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

A humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks began Saturday to enter Gaza from the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing the first since the start of the current conflict.

