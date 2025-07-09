CLIMATE
2 min read
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
A new study reveals that the number of heat-related deaths in Europe during the early summer tripled due to the climate crisis.
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
A couple with their child walk through water mist to cool themselves down during a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, July 3, 2025. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

The severe heatwave sweeping across Europe since last week is estimated to have caused around 2,300 deaths, according to a study released on Wednesday.

Approximately 1,500 (65 percent) of the estimated 2,300 heat-related deaths are linked to the climate crisis, which brought about a more severe heatwave across the continent, according to the study done by scientists at Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The study said the climate crisis tripled heat-related deaths in early summer across Europe.

Researchers focused on 10 days of heat from June 23 to July 2 and covered 12 European cities, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Budapest, Zagreb (Croatia), Athens, Rome, Milan, Sassari (Italy), Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon.

"The findings of this analysis and many others are extremely clear: heat extremes all across Europe are increasing rapidly” due to climate crisis, the study noted.

It further underscored that these cities experienced up to a 4°C rise in temperatures.

RECOMMENDED

Record heatwave

The study warned that heatwave temperatures will continue to increase, likely raising death tolls.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service also said on Wednesday in a monthly climate bulletin that June 2025 was the third-warmest June globally.

"June 2025 saw an exceptional heatwave impact large parts of western Europe, with much of the region experiencing very strong heat stress. This heatwave was made more intense by record sea surface temperatures in the western Mediterranean," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

Burgess warned that the heatwaves are likely to become "more frequent, more intense," and impact more people across Europe.

Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949