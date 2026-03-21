Cuba has refused a request by the United States Embassy in Havana to import diesel for its generators, highlighting tensions — and contradictions — in Washington’s ongoing fuel blockade of the island.

According to US officials cited in reporting by Associated Press, the Cuban government rejected the request even as the Trump administration continues to restrict oil supplies to Cuba, contributing to a severe nationwide energy crisis.

The refusal comes as the US State Department considers reducing embassy staff due to fuel shortages — a move that could trigger reciprocal cuts at Cuba’s embassy in Washington.

The standoff underscores a stark contradiction: while Washington blocks fuel shipments to the island and pressures other countries not to supply oil, it simultaneously seeks diesel imports to keep its own diplomatic operations running.

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Energy crisis deepens

Cuba has been grappling with acute fuel shortages after the United States cut off vital oil flows, including supplies from Venezuela, and threatened sanctions on countries that attempt to provide fuel to Havana.

The impact has been severe.