Hezbollah will make "the mistake of its life" if it starts a war with Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, as tensions continue to surge on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Netanyahu visited troops on the Lebanese border in northern Israel, where mounting artillery exchanges have heightened fears of a new war front opening as Israel continues its bombardment in Palestine's Gaza.

The Israeli defence ministry on Sunday ordered 14 additional communities to join dozens that have already been evacuated from the border area.

In the event of scaled-up hostilities, Netanyahu said Hezbollah "will make the mistake of its life. We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating."

Israel has retaliated with relentless strikes on Gaza that have killed more than 4,700 Palestinians, according to Gaza-based health ministry.

It has in parallel exchanged fire with Hezbollah across its northern border.

Since October 7, the exchanges have killed at least 33 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally — mostly combatants but at least four civilians, including a Reuters news agency journalist.

Another four people have been killed in Israel — three soldiers and one civilian. Israel has evacuated villages on its side, while several thousand Lebanese have fled border regions for the southern city of Tyre.

Tank battle

The Israeli army on Sunday said its forces "identified a terrorist cell attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward the Avivim area along the border with Lebanon".

"Soldiers struck the cell before it was able to carry out the attack," it said.