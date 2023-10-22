TÜRKİYE
Turkish presidential plane arrives in Cairo with medical aid for Gaza
20 expert healthcare professionals and health ministry staff from Türkiye also arrive in the plane, evaluate medical assistance for Gaza with Egyptian officials.
Gaza has been under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
October 22, 2023

A Turkish presidential plane, loaded with medicines and medical supplies destined for Palestine's Gaza, has arrived at Egypt's capital Cairo, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A group of 20 expert healthcare professionals were also on board the plane, which landed at around noon in Cairo after taking off from Ankara Esenboga Airport in the Turkish capital at 0745GMT (10:45am local time) on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

The team, which includes doctors and Turkish Health Ministry officials, met with the Egyptian deputy health minister and other officials at the country's Health Ministry in Cairo and evaluated the medical assistance for Gaza.

"Our plane has taken off for Gaza with aid. The presidential plane, loaded with medicine and medical supplies, and carrying 20 expert physicians, is now en route from Ankara to Egypt," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca previously said on X.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by illegal Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched "Operation Swords of Iron" against "Hamas targets" in Gaza.

At least 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
