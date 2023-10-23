Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa and anti-establishment outsider Javier Milei will face off in a run-off presidential election, according to partial poll results released Sunday.

According to Julio Vitobello, secretary general of the presidency, with 76.12 percent of votes counted Massa had secured 35.9 percent and Milei 30.51 percent in the first-round voting.

In order to win outright and avoid a November 19 runoff, a candidate needed to get 45 percent of the vote, or 40 percent with a 10-point lead over the runner-up.

Because the voting was conducted by paper ballots, the timing of full results was unpredictable.

The highly polarized election will determine whether South America’s second-largest economy will continue with a center-left administration or elect one of the right-leaning leaders who both promised profound changes to a country plagued by triple-digit inflation and rising poverty.

Former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, the other right-wing candidate, was trailing well behind Massa and Milei in ethe arly results.