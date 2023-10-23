Monday, October 23, 2023

1823 GMT — Hamas has released two Israeli female captives for humanitarian reasons and in response to a Qatari-Egyptian mediation, according to a statement for Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group's armed wing, on its Telegram channel.

"We decided to release them for humanitarian and poor health grounds ... Despite that, the enemy refused to receive them last Friday," the statement added. There was no immediate confirmation by Israeli authorities but Israeli media reported that the women had been taken to the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

2245 GMT — US 'very gratified' to see release of two hostages by Hamas, State Dept spokesman says

The United States is "very gratified" that two Israeli women were released by Hamas, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"Well, obviously we're very gratified to see the release of these two hostages - Israeli citizens - which comes on top of the release on Friday have to American citizens really since the immediate aftermath of the attack on Israel on October 7," Miller said during an appearance on MSNBC.

2143 GMT — French premier calls for 'humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza

France called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza as the Israel-Palestine conflict continued.

Speaking before the National Assembly, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Israel has the right to defend itself and also expressed her desire for Palestinians to have their own state.

Borne recalled the thousands of casualties, including children, amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

2115 GMT — Palestinian group accuses Israel of killing senior Hamas leader in prison

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) accused Israel of killing a senior leader of Hamas who was being held in an Israeli prison.

In a statement, PPS said Omar Daraghmeh, 58, was arrested on October 9 and placed under "administrative detention".

It said the Israeli narrative about the circumstances of Daraghmeh’s death "remains subject to doubt," particularly since he had appeared at a court hearing earlier in the day and seemed to be in good health.

An Israeli statement claimed his death was due to a heart attack.

2110 GMT — Biden says he can support Gaza cease-fire only after all hostages released

US President Joe Biden called for the release of hostages held by Hamas before engaging in any discussions about the prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We should have those hostages released and then we can talk," Biden said during an event at the White House when asked by a reporter if he backs a ceasefire in exchange for the hostages.

1825 GMT — Macron to discuss creation of Palestinian state on Israel visit: presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron will call for the "resumption of a genuine peace process" for the creation of a Palestinian state and "halting the colonisation" of the West Bank while visiting Israel on Tuesday, his office said.

"The only way to be useful is to one, show solidarity to Israel; two, make commitments against terrorist groups very clear; and three, to open up a political perspective," Macron's office said ahead of the trip.

1816 GMT — UN General Assembly to meet over Israel-Hamas war on Thursday: presidency

The UN General Assembly will meet on Thursday to discuss the conflict triggered by the operation by Hamas fighters in Israel, its president announced in a letter to member states.

The Security Council has so far failed to agree on a resolution concerning the war, but a number of states, including Jordan on behalf of the Arab grouping, Russia, Syria, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia, formally requested General Assembly President Dennis Francis to schedule the meeting.

1815 GMT — US has sent 'a few' military advisors to Israel: White House

The United States has sent a "few" military advisors to Israel following the October 7 Hamas operation, the White House said.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the officers have experience in "the sorts of operations that Israel is conducting, and may conduct in the future" and were "over there to share some perspectives."

1805 GMT — Israeli army pushing Netanyahu to greenlight Gaza ground offensive: Local media

The Israeli army is pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to greenlight a ground invasion in Gaza, Haaretz Daily reported.

Army officials believe that it is “necessary” to launch a ground invasion in Gaza to achieve the Israeli goals from the war, even “at the expense of losing many soldiers,” the daily said.

"The government has ordered the IDF [army] to destroy Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities and to create a new security reality in Gaza,” Haaretz said.

1750 GMT — US envoy working on 'sustained delivery' of aid to Gaza: State Dept

US Special Envoy David Satterfield is continuing to negotiate with Israel, Egypt and the United Nations to create a "sustained delivery mechanism" to get aid into Gaza after aid convoys began crossing into the enclave from Egypt over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Satterfield, who was appointed after the Oct. 7 operation by Hamas in southern Israel, is also working to ensure US citizens and other foreign nationals stuck in Gaza can come out through the Rafah border crossing.

1744 GMT — Russia, Iran, Türkiye urge end to 'targeting civilians' in Gaza war

Russia, Iran and Türkiye urged an end to "targeting innocent civilians" during the conflict between Israel and Hamas in and around Gaza.

The foreign ministers of the three countries, along with those of Armenia and Azerbaijan, "exchanged views on the situation in Gaza" and "emphasised the need for immediate termination of targeting innocent civilians" during a meeting in Tehran, a joint statement said.

1717 GMT — Israel destroyed over 181,000 housing units in Gaza: official

More than 181,000 housing units have been damaged in Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Government Media Office said.

"More than 20,000 units were totally destroyed or rendered uninhabitable," Salama Marouf, a spokesperson for the office, told a press conference in Gaza.

He said 72 government buildings and dozens of public and service facilities were also damaged.

According to the spokesperson, 177 schools, 32 mosques and three churches also suffered damage in the Israeli attacks.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Iyad al Bozom said most bombs used by Israel in Gaza were US-made.

1711 GMT — US military reinforcements in Mideast risk 'escalation': Russia

The United States' reinforcement of its military presence in the Middle East risks an "escalation" of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Speaking about the US deployment of warships to the region during a meeting in Tehran, Lavrov said: "the more a state takes this kind of proactive measures, the greater the risk and the danger of an escalation of the conflict."

1650 GMT — World court to hold public hearings over consequences from Israel's occupation

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories before eventually issuing a non-binding legal opinion, it said.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly in December had asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to give its view on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

1611 GMT — Egypt, Iran discuss Gaza conflict amid Israeli airstrikes

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Iran discussed the Gaza conflict amid Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned during a telephone call he received from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian that an expansion of the conflict would threaten stability in the region, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The chief diplomats discussed ways of easing the Palestinian suffering amid the Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

They underlined the importance of coordinating efforts at regional and international levels “to provide safe and sustainable access to humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza," the statement said.

1556 GMT — Putin urges 'unhindered access' for humanitarian aid into Gaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for "unhindered access" for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, in a telephone call with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said.

According to a readout of the call from the Kremlin, the two leaders "expressed serious concern about the growing number of civilian casualties and stressed the fundamental importance of an early ceasefire, the evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza, and of ensuring unhindered access to the enclave for humanitarian aid".

1522 GMT — China urges all parties to Israel-Palestine conflict to observe international humanitarian law

China called on "all parties" to observe international humanitarian law in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have resulted in the killing of more than 5,000 Palestinians.

“We oppose and condemn all violence and attacks against civilians,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in response to Anadolu’s question about the killing of UN agency employees.

"We call on all parties to observe the international humanitarian law, avoid attacks against and sabotage of civilians and civilian facilities, and make every effort to de-escalate the situation," Mao said.

1514 GMT — 'Pause' of Gaza military operations is less ambitious than ceasefire: EU's Borrell

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said that a pause in Gaza military operations would mean a temporary interruption of military activity and is a less ambitious demand than a proper ceasefire.

European Union foreign ministers also shared views at a meeting on Monday that a pause of military hostilities between Israel and armed forces in Gaza was needed to allow for urgent humanitarian relief, Borrell said.

1512 GMT — Gunmen targeted in Lebanon drone attack: Israeli army

The Israeli army said it had launched a drone attack into Lebanese territories amid rising tensions with the Hezbollah group.

The attack targeted gunmen preparing to launch an anti-tank guided missile from the area of Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms into northern Israel, the army said in a statement.

Amid the conflict in Gaza, tension has flared along the border between Israel and Lebanon, with exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

1509 GMT — UK PM announces extra $24M aid for civilians in Gaza

UK leader Rishi Sunak announced that Britain was sending an additional £20 million ($24 million) of aid to help civilians in Gaza affected by Israeli strikes.

"We need a constant stream of aid pouring in, bringing the water, food, medicine and fuel that is so desperately needed," the British prime minister told parliament after his trip to the Middle East.

1507 GMT — Top Spanish, US diplomats discuss situation in Gaza, Middle East

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares discussed the situation in Gaza and the Middle East with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We join our efforts to free hostages, prevent conflict escalation, and protect civilians, guaranteeing the delivery of humanitarian aid," Albares wrote on X.

"Spain works for a definitive peace with a two-state solution," he stressed.

1424 GMT — 23 journalists killed in Gaza: group

The number of journalists killed in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has risen to 23, an international press freedom group said.

In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that the Israel-Palestine conflict has taken a “severe toll” on journalists, adding that among the dead are 19 Palestinian, three Israeli and one Lebanese journalists.

It said that eight journalists have also been injured since the conflict began, and there is no information available about three other journalists.

“CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes,” the statement added.

1402 GMT —Israeli strikes kill 57 medics in Gaza since Oct. 7: ministry

At least 57 Palestinian medics were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave has said.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said 12 hospitals and 32 healthcare centres have been forced out of service due to the Israeli bombardment and lack of fuel. “The Israeli occupation also destroyed 25 ambulances and forced them out of service,” he added.

1401 GMT — German Jewish intellectuals slam ban on pro-Palestine demonstrations

More than 100 German Jewish intellectuals criticised the ongoing ban on pro-Palestine demonstrations in many German cities, including Berlin, local media reports said.

“In recent weeks, state and city governments across Germany have banned public gatherings with suspected pro-Palestinian sympathies.

These repressions also punish demonstrations such as ‘Youth against Racism’ and ‘Jewish Berliners against Violence in the Middle East’,” the Berlin-based daily Tageszeitung reported, citing parts of the letter of the group.

1401 GMT — Bangladesh sends humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

Bangladesh dispatched aid materials for the Palestinian people facing a severe humanitarian crisis due to the bombing of Gaza by the Israeli forces.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen handed over relief materials to the Palestinian Ambassador in Dhaka Yousef Ramadan, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The first instalment of aid containing 587 kilograms of relief materials was dispatched to Egypt via a regular flight of Egypt Airways.

1349 GMT — Pro-Palestinian activists occupy international court entry, demanding action against Israeli leader

Dutch authorities detained 19 activists who occupied the entrance to the International Criminal Court, denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel’s actions during the war in Gaza.

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group took over a bridge in front of The Hague-based court just after noon, carrying a banner that read “Netanyahu is a war criminal.”

The Dutch branch of the activist group, which was originally set up to campaign against climate crisis, has staged several other pro-Palestinian actions since the Hamas operation in Israel on Oct. 7.

1341 GMT — Two Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces at occupied West Bank refugee camp

Two Palestinians were killed at the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Residents told Reuters that Israeli forces raided the camp and carried out widespread arrests, where they clashed with gunmen and some youths who threw stones.

1329 GMT — More than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon amid tensions on Israeli border: UN agency

More than 19,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid an uptick in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah at the country's southern border, figures released by a United Nations agency showed.

"An increase in cross-border incidents" has resulted in the displacement of 19,646 people in Lebanon, "both within the south and elsewhere within the country", said the International Organisation for Migration.

1324 GMT — Italy calls for de-escalation in ongoing Israeli-Palestine conflict

Italy called for de-escalation in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, state-run ANSA news agency reported.

Speaking to the press upon arrival at the meeting of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani remarked that there needs to be a de-escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict with an end to the firing of rockets by Hamas and Hezbollah, according to the agency.

Reiterating that Israel has the right to defend itself, he warned that this right must be used "in a proportionate way, without indiscriminately hitting the civilian population in Gaza."

1319 GMT — Israel says two drones from Gaza 'thwarted'

The Israeli army said it had "thwarted" an attack from Gaza by two drones that was claimed by Hamas.

"Two UAVs were identified crossing from Gaza into Israeli territory" at Nir Oz and Ein HaBesor near the border, the army said.

"Both UAVs were thwarted," a statement added, without stating whether they were shot down.

1304 GMT — Palestinian PM says West gives Israel 'licence to kill' in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Western nations of giving Israel a "licence to kill" in its war against Gaza.