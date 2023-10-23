A global war is taking place in Gaza which is being led by the US, a senior representative of the Palestinian group Hamas has said.

Khaled Meshaal was speaking via video conference on Sunday at the Gaza Forum in Türkiye organised by around 60 Arab organisations.

Meshaal said that despite 16 years of blockade and successive wars, the people of Gaza have displayed remarkable resilience and resistance.

“When Gaza saw the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque being violated, its temporal and spatial division (allocating certain hours of the day and specific areas within the mosque to Jews) and the looming danger of it being demolished and replaced with 'Har Habayit' (The Temple Mount), it took upon itself the responsibility. Despite being distant and under blockade, it was not deterred,” he added.

Meshaal further said that Palestinian armed groups took a significant step towards reclaiming sacred sites and liberation, but these events later turned into a "Zionist revenge" marked by the destruction of schools, mosques, hospitals, and homes.

Global war

He also pointed out that the US and other Western countries provided the green light for Israel's attacks on Gaza, implementing a "scorched earth" tactic with “the aim of destroying resistance, Hamas and the support it received from the people.”