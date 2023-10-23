The Israeli consulate in Istanbul on the weekend witnessed a different kind of gathering from the usual protest against the Israeligovernment's atrocities against Palestinians.

There was not much shouting, sloganeering or placard waving at the deeply poignant and emotionally-charged gathering, a consortium of organisations committed to advocating the fundamental rights and well-being of children, convened outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

What truly set the demonstration apart was the presence of a large number of children, who gathered in a powerful show of solidarity with Palestinian children.

Their gesture was heartrending: they placed a collection of toys, universally recognised as symbols of innocence and joy, at the entrance of the consulate. It served as a powerful channel to amplify the voices of Palestinian children who have endured a heavy toll of the prolonged Israeli aggression, facing the unbearable reality of loss, orphanhood, detention and displacement.

Mahinur, an eight-year-old at the gathering, called upon the children of Gaza not to lose hope.

For the children of Gaza, the situation is dire. A grim statistic reveals that the life of one child is tragically lost every 15 minutes amid the relentless Israeli bombardment in Gaza since October 7, underlined by the Palestinian local charity Defense for Children Palestine.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that no less than 1,756 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza by Israeli attacks during the recent aggression, with over 4,000 more left injured and many more traumatised.

Gaza is known for its significant population density, with almost half of its residents being children under the age of 18, all enduring the weight of a continuous siege that has persisted since 2005.

At just 15 years of age, every teenager in Gaza has already witnessed and endured five significant Israeli military onslaughts during their young lives.

Palestinian children who have survived deadly Israeli bombings have had to endure the burden of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In a sobering report, UNICEF estimated that in 2022, approximately 678,000 children in Palestine, including both boys and girls, were in dire need of child protection, and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services.

UNRWA, actively operating in Gaza, has managed 183 schools dedicated to nurturing the well-being of Palestinian children. Not only have these schools been educational centres, but have also doubled as shelters for the people of Gaza during recurring and devastating military escalations.

But in this current round of Israeli attacks, not even the schools have been spared. Israeli warplanes targeted a home near Ahmed Abdelaziz School on Thursday, administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Khan Younis refugee camp, as the Wafa news agency officially reported. At least nine Palestinians were killed, including seven children.