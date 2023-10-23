Monday, October 23, 2023

1250 GMT — Ukraine has announced that it received the ninth tranche of macro-financial aid from the EU amounting to $1.58 billion.

"In general, EU budget support in 2023 already amounts to €15 billion ($16 billion) — this is one of the most important factors that helps Ukraine to be economically strong and stable," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a statement on Telegram.

Shmyhal further said that Ukraine, together with the European Commission, is working on a new long-term programme with a total volume of $53.3 billion.

"We expect to receive €18 billion ($19.2 billion) from them next year," Shmyhal said, adding: "I am grateful to the partners for their steadfast solidarity with Ukraine."

The European Commission declared last month that it disbursed another $1.6 billion to Ukraine as part of its "macro-financial assistance" programme worth $19.2 billion aiming to support the country’s "immediate funding needs."

1656 GMT — US says it wants forfeiture of Russian oligarch's $300M superyacht

The United States sought the forfeiture of a $300 million superyacht it says is controlled by billionaire Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, who is under US sanctions.

Authorities in Fiji seized the 348-foot (106-meter) Amadea yacht pursuant to a US warrant in May 2022 as Washington ramped up sanctions enforcement against people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to pressure Moscow to halt its military offensive against Ukraine.

Monday's complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan, kicks off a potentially long judicial process in which the United States would seek ownership of the yacht, which is docked in San Diego, and then likely auction it and transfer proceeds to Ukraine.

Kerimov and his family are worth $10.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.