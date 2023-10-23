Türkiye has sent more aid supplies to Gaza via two military aircraft, the National Defense Ministry has said, a day after a presidential plane carrying medical supplies reached Egypt.

"The plane belonging to our Air Force, which took off from Ankara Etimesgut and carried relief supplies prepared for Gaza, has reached Egypt," the ministry said on X.

The plane, which was carrying aid packages prepared for Gaza and mostly containing medical supplies, had taken off from 11th Air Transport Main Base Command in the Turkish capital early Monday morning.

The second aircraft also departed shortly after the first one for Egypt's El-Arish Airport to deliver aid to the Gazan people.

Two more planes loaded with aid supplies are also expected to take off from Ankara on Monday.

Preparations are underway to lend a helping hand to people in Gaza, who are in urgent need of care and support, Turkish authorities previously said.