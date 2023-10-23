TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye sends more aid supplies for Gaza via military aircraft
Following the arrival of Turkish presidential aircraft loaded with medicines and medical supplies in Egypt, Türkiye sends more aid supplies to Gaza.
Türkiye sends more aid supplies for Gaza via military aircraft
Türkiye will continue to extend aid supplies for Gaza. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 23, 2023

Türkiye has sent more aid supplies to Gaza via two military aircraft, the National Defense Ministry has said, a day after a presidential plane carrying medical supplies reached Egypt.

"The plane belonging to our Air Force, which took off from Ankara Etimesgut and carried relief supplies prepared for Gaza, has reached Egypt," the ministry said on X.

The plane, which was carrying aid packages prepared for Gaza and mostly containing medical supplies, had taken off from 11th Air Transport Main Base Command in the Turkish capital early Monday morning.

The second aircraft also departed shortly after the first one for Egypt's El-Arish Airport to deliver aid to the Gazan people.

Two more planes loaded with aid supplies are also expected to take off from Ankara on Monday.

Preparations are underway to lend a helping hand to people in Gaza, who are in urgent need of care and support, Turkish authorities previously said.

RECOMMENDED

"We continue to extend our helping hand to Gaza. We have begun loading aid packages, mostly containing medical supplies," the ministry said earlier.

A Turkish presidential aircraft, loaded with medicines and medical supplies destined for Gaza, departed from Ankara to Egypt’s capital Cairo on Sunday. A group of 20 expert healthcare professionals were also on board the plane.​

Israel has continued bombardment of Gaza since the October 7 offensive by Hamas and is expected to launch a ground offensive.

A second convoy of relief trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, a day after 20 trucks entered the area, the first aid shipment since Israel imposed a complete siege. Both shipments entered from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, the sole route into Gaza not controlled by Israel.

RelatedTurkish presidential plane arrives in Cairo with medical aid for Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time