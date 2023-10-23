The Israeli army forces have raided the West Bank cities of Jericho, Hebron, and Ramallah, among others, detaining tens of Palestinians, according to media reports.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said that the Israeli army stormed the city of Jericho on Sunday night from the northern entrance as well as the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, south of Jericho, and arrested six Palestinians from their homes in the camp.

WAFA also underlined that the Israeli raid In Jericho, accompanied by a military bulldozer, was still ongoing at the time of reporting.

Israeli forces also arrested at least 11 Palestinians from the town of Bani Naim in southern Hebron after raiding and searching their homes, local sources said.

Military forces stormed the town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, and arrested many Palestinians.

Tensions are running high

Earlier Sunday night, Palestinians marched in the city of Ramallah and in the Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah, in condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression in the besieged Gaza.

Local sources told WAFA that "the occupation forces raided a number of houses in the town and arrested a number of citizens, including Imad Ahmed Barghouti."

Other Palestinian media sources said that clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces during military raids in Nablus, Tulkarm, and Jenin.