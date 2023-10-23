Chevron is buying Hess Corp for $53 billion and it's not even the biggest acquisition in the energy sector this month as major producers seize the initiative while oil prices surge.

The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

Crude prices are up 9 percent this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months.

Chevron said on Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale properties in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.