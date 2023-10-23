Turkish security forces arrested 33 foreign nationals in the capital Ankara over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, police have said.

Police nabbed 33 suspects, including 31 Iraqi and two Syrian nationals, in simultaneous operations to arrest 39 terror suspects, the Turkish General Directorate of Security said X on Monday.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in 39 addresses in Ankara.

The suspects will be handed over to a local repatriation center and efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining six suspects, it added.