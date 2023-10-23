The Turkish Red Crescent has resumed distributing food at its soup kitchen in Palestine's Gaza, now partially repaired from damage caused by Israeli attacks, for 500 families every day, it has said.

“The Red Crescent soup kitchen in Gaza has been partially repaired after the damage it sustained in Israeli attacks and has started to produce hot meals again,” the humanitarian aid agency said in a statement on Monday.

“The Red Crescent serves hot meals for 500 families from the soup kitchen in Gaza every day,” it added.

“In Gaza, where resources have reached the point of exhaustion, the Turkish Red Crescent continues its relief efforts with its local staff and volunteers,” the agency emphasized, noting that it “provides food support to civilians affected by the war with its local staff inside Gaza, and is also continuing its contacts for the passage of aid through Egypt's Rafah Border Crossing.”

The aid group underlined that it “will also provide emergency medical supplies and generator support to the region with aircraft to be sent from Türkiye” along with meeting “the rising needs of civilians inside Gaza both with humanitarian aid supplies it delivers to Egypt and with supplies it will procure from the region.”