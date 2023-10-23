WORLD
2 MIN READ
West has given Israel 'licence to kill' in Gaza: Palestine
"What we hear from the mouth of the occupation (Israeli) leaders on preparations for a land invasion means more crimes, atrocities and forced displacement," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says.
West has given Israel 'licence to kill' in Gaza: Palestine
Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says  more than 5,000 people, also mainly civilians, have been killed in the Israeli bombardment. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
October 23, 2023

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has accused Western nations of giving Israel a "licence to kill" in its offensive against the Palestinian group Hamas.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since Hamas fighters poured across its border with the Palestinian territory on October 7, according to Israeli officials.

Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Monday said more than 5,000 people, also mainly civilians, have been killed in the Israeli bombardment.

"What we hear from the mouth of the occupation (Israeli) leaders on preparations for a land invasion means more crimes, atrocities and forced displacement," Shtayyeh told the start of a Palestinian Authority government meeting.

"We condemn the statements that constitute a licence to kill and give Israel political cover to commit massacres and spread destruction in Gaza," he added.

RECOMMENDED

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other leaders have visited Israel in recent days reaffirming its "right to defend" itself, while calling on the Israeli government to stay within international humanitarian law.

Biden and the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy reaffirmed the stance in a statement released Sunday after video talks.

RelatedOver 1,500 still under rubble, 436 killed after Israeli bombing in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February