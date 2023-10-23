Mahatma Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, more commonly known as Mahatma Gandhi, is considered as the father of nonviolent resistance movement, which proved instrumental in driving Britain out of India. As an anti-colonial leader and a lawyer, Gandhi asserted that “Palestine belongs to the Arabs,” along with his well-known sympathy towards Jewish people.

“No exception can possibly be taken to the natural desire of the Jews to found a home in Palestine. But they must wait for its fulfilment till Arab opinion is ripe for it,” he said in 1938.

Gandhi also said that “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English and France to the French".

Malcolm X

“Did the Zionists have the legal or moral right to invade Arab Palestine, uproot its Arab citizens from their homes and seize all Arab property for themselves just based on the “religious” claim that their forefathers lived there thousands of years ago?” he said, standing firm against occupiers.

Then he answered: “Only a thousand years ago, the Moors lived in Spain. Would this give the Moors of today the legal and moral right to invade the Iberian Peninsula, drive out its Spanish citizens, and then set up a new Moroccan nation... where Spain used to be, as the European zionists have done to our Arab brothers and sisters in Palestine?”

One another time, Malcolm X stated, “The Zionist argument to justify Israel’s present occupation of Arab Palestine has no intelligent or legal basis in history”.

Muhammad Ali

Celebrated as “The Greatest,” not only for conquering the boxing ring but also for speaking truth to power, Ali refused to enlist himself for the Vietnam War in 1967 when he was at the height of his boxing career. As a result, he lost his heavyweight title.

“I’m not going 10,000 miles from home to help murder and burn another poor nation simply to continue the domination of white slave masters of the darker people the world over. This is the day when such evils must come to an end,” he said.

Years later, during a 1985 visit to Palestinian refugee camps in South Lebanon, Ali raised his voice against what he deemed “Zionist invaders”. He declared support for the Palestinian struggle, aligning himself with a cause that transcends borders.

“In my name and the name of all Muslims in America, I declare support for the Palestinian struggle to liberate their homeland and oust the Zionist invaders,” he said.

Larry Hochman

Larry Hochman, a Jewish professor of physics at Michigan University, known for his book titled “Zionism and the Israeli State”, said in 1967:

“A Jewish state has been established in the midst of the Arab world without the invitation or consent of the indigenous population. The Jewish immigration that occurred could only have occurred under the aegis of Western colonial control”.

Jeff Halper

An American-Israeli political activist and lecturer, Halper lived in Israel until 1973. He identified himself as a Jewish Israeli. He considered Israel guilty of being an “apartheid” state.

Halper actively stood against occupying Palestinian land and demolishing their houses. He was also the Director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD).

He referred to Gaza as “the largest prison in the world.”