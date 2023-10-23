The ongoing Israeli carpet bombing of Gaza has ignited heated controversies in several prestigious universities in the United States. Those who voice their criticism against the Israeli aggression and Palestinian dispossession find themselves heavily berated and in many cases facing threats of violence.

Two Ivy League universities, Yale and Harvard, have recently made headlines as students supporting Palestine faced doxxing and death threats and professors critical of Israel have come under scrutiny for possible dismissal.

TRT World interviewed students and alumni from Yale and Harvard, where they shared their personal experiences related to the prevailing atmosphere on campus amid Israel’s recent bloodletting in Gaza.

Yale’s approach to Palestinian cause

On October 9, a message reading “Death to Palestine” was found on a whiteboard outside a suite in Grace Hopper College at Yale University.

Later that evening, this message was replaced with three Hebrew phrases conveying further hostile sentiments.

The response from the Yale administration was particularly concerning following the reported incident. They chose to categorise the phrase “Death to Palestine” as a political sentiment rather than hate speech.

Their statement read, “After considering Yale’s policies for free expression and harassment, we concluded that the message was a political sentiment and not a personal threat.”

Furthermore, a petition, amassing nearly 50,000 signatures, called for the dismissal of a Yale professor, Zareena Grewal who had referred to Israel as a “murderous, genocidal settler state.”

TRT World contacted the professor for a comment, but she said that due to the threats, she cannot engage with the media at this time, adding that her employer has been very supportive.

What Yalies think

A PhD student at Yale University, who insisted on remaining anonymous for his safety, said that hostilities towards pro-Palestinian voices on the campus are not isolated incidents but rather emboldened by the university administration’s decisions concerning Palestine.

“I thought Yale would not take a position, to be honest, since it’s very controversial. But what I found is that Yale took a position that is very strongly supporting Israel and not acknowledging the Palestinians at all,” he said.

He found the Yale president’s remarks on the Israel's war on Gaza particularly startling. The president’s statement only noted that “Non-militant Palestinians have been killed or displaced” without attributing to Israel.

The majority of the statement, he observed, focused on Hamas and its actions without mentioning the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and their systemic dispossession.

He also mentioned receiving an email from the dean, essentially endorsing the president’s statement but not addressing the Palestinian issue at all. “So this is the context where the administration is openly supporting one side and the dehumanisation of pro-Palestinians was going on in the media and with governments,” he said.

He believes that this unsettling climate has left many of them living in fear of potential attacks and has, regrettably, coerced many people into maintaining a silence on their thoughts regarding Palestine within the campus community.

“The major fear, I should say, comes from doxxing, which happened most strongly at Harvard, but also seen in Canary Mission.” he adds.

Established in 2014, Canary Mission is a website that compiles extensive profiles on student activists, professors, and organisations, primarily focusing on North American universities. It primarily targets those it deems anti-Israel or anti-Semitic and has indicated its intention to share the names of listed students with potential employers.

Ruqaiyah Damrah, a Yale alumna and co-founder of Yalies4Palestine, was one of the people who was blacklisted by Canary Mission.

“I have faced harassment from Zionists for my organising work. I was recently added to Canary Mission and harassed on Twitter, and the news media for the past two years have twisted many of my statements to vilify me as a terrorist supporter,” she told TRT World.

“As an Arab American born just a few months after 9/11, these narratives are not new to me - they have shaped my life in the US. The recent threats and attacks against Arabs and Muslims in the West heighten these narratives to a new level.”

Yalies 4 Palestine

She also pointed out how the university administration's stance in general towards the Palestinian cause aims to deter discussions.