WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a dozen dead in Bangladesh train collision
The accident ensues as a cargo train collides with a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores more injured.
Over a dozen dead in Bangladesh train collision
The bodies of at least 15 people have been recovered and the number of casualties could increase, officials say. / Others
By Esra YAGMUR
October 23, 2023

A cargo train hit a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores more injured, fire officials have said.

Rescuers joined local residents in extracting passengers from the wreckage of the train cars, said fire official Mosharraf Hossain on Monday at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj, where the accident occurred.

He said the bodies of at least 15 people had been recovered and the number of casualties could increase.

"Our people are working there. It's a chaotic situation,” he told The Associated Press.

The crash occurred when two rear coaches of the Dhaka-bound Egarosindur Godhuli Express passenger train were hit by a cargo train heading to Chattogram, Azizul Haque Rajon, a senior fire official, said from the scene by phone.

RECOMMENDED

He said it was unclear how many people were still trapped in the wreckage.

Train service to other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident, he said.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash. Train accidents are common in Bangladesh, blamed mainly on unsupervised railway crossings, poor signalling and bad track conditions.

RelatedAlmost two dozen passengers killed in Bangladesh bus crash
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February