Türkiye and Russia are both victims of “information wars,” a top official at Russia’s state news agency TASS has said.

Mikhail Gusman, TASS deputy director general, spoke to Anadolu on the sidelines of the 51st Asia-Pacific News Agencies Association (OANA) conference on Monday, hosted by Anadolu at its offices in Istanbul.

“We all feel like we are in the informational war because Türkiye, Russia, and some other countries are under informational attacks. They are under fake attacks.”

He said this was very dangerous because people don’t know the facts and are unaware of the reality and, therefore, trust fake news.

He said that as professional journalists and agencies, it is their duty to protect people from informational attacks.

During the conference, Gusman said they talked about protecting people, their subscribers, from the attacks on the informational front.

He said that today, people are living in turbulent times.