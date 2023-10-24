The latest edition of the “Türkiye Century Investment Receptions” was held in Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

The event, themed 'Türkiye: Your Resilient Investment Partner', was co-hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Qatar, the Investment Office of Türkiye, and the Qatari Businessman Association.

Gathering the business communities from Türkiye and Qatar, the event at the residence of Turkish Ambassador in Doha M. Mustafa Goksu provided a platform to explore bilateral relations and discuss investment opportunities in both countries.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek highlighted the “excellent political relations” between Türkiye and Qatar and said: “I think it is up to us, the policymakers, but also up to the business community to leverage these excellent political relations in deepening our ties to trade an d investments.”

Simsek also answered the questions of attendees.

Century of Türkiye