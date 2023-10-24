Tuesday, October 24

1904 GMT — The Israeli army has expanded areas of its targets in Palestinian Gaza resulting in the killing of up to 50 people in the last hour, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said in a statement.

"The Israeli occupation expands its targeting of multiple areas in Gaza, killing about 50 martyrs during the last hour," Ashraf al Qidra, spokesperson for the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

1846 GMT — Gaza ceasefire 'only benefits Hamas': White House

A full ceasefire in Gaza would only help Hamas as Israel wages an air campaign against the group, but humanitarian "pauses" should be considered to let vital aid in, the White House said.

"A ceasefire right now really only benefits Hamas," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

He also urged Israel to avoid civilian casualties in its war on Hamas but some will be inevitably hurt in the "messy" conflict, he said.

"This is war. It is combat. It is bloody, ugly and it's going to be messy and innocent civilians are going to be hurt going forward," he also said.

In the meantime, he said that fuel shipments should be allowed to enter the besieged Gaza, amid staunch Israeli opposition to any potential deliveries.

"Fuel is an important commodity for life and sustainment in Gaza for the Palestinian people that are still there. And we know that fuel is a precious commodity that's running out, and you need it for generator generators and hospitals".

1841 GMT — Israel rejects UN agency's demand to allow fuel into Gaza

The Israeli army rejected demands from a UN agency to allow fuel into the blockaded Gaza amid relentless air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

"Fuel will not enter Gaza. Hamas needs it for its operational infrastructure," military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in statements cited by Haaretz newspaper.

"Hamas can return the fuel it stole from UNRWA hospitals," he said.

1840 GMT — Biden, Saudi crown prince discuss Israel-Hamas war, White House says

US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman held a call to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the White House said in a statement.

They agreed on pursuing broader diplomatic efforts "to maintain stability across the region and prevent the conflict from expanding," the White House said, adding the two leaders will remain in close coordination directly and through their teams over the coming period.

1839 GMT — France calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Israel-Palestine conflict

France stressed the importance of a political solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict and called for a "humanitarian pause" that could lead to a “sustained peace.”

Speaking during the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that swift and unhindered humanitarian access is a must to protect civilians in Gaza.

"The number of these convoys must increase. More needs to be done because the needs are enormous, each civilian counts, each minute counts," Colonna said.

1802 GMT — Israeli foreign minister says he will cancel meeting with UN chief

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he will not meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after he made remarks to the UN Security Council.

"I will not meet with the UN Secretary-General. After the October 7th massacre, there is no place for a balanced approach. Hamas must be erased off the face of the planet!" Cohen wrote on X.

The UN said it had not been made aware of the cancellation of a meeting between Cohen and Guterres.

"We have yet been officially informed but we have seen the tweet," the UN chief’s office told Anadolu.

The UN refused to comment on "what has been said in the Council." it said in a statement.

1722 GMT — Palestinian leader tells Macron to stop Israel 'aggression' on Gaza

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas told France's Emmanuel Macron that the international community must halt Israel's "aggression" as it bombards Gaza.

"We urge you, President Macron, to stop this aggression," Abbas said after the two leaders held talks in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Macron told reporters that "nothing can justify" the suffering of civilians in Gaza, a narrow territory of some 2.4 million people.

1716 GMT — Biden says aid deliveries to Gaza 'not fast enough'

US President Joe Biden said that aid was not reaching war-torn Gaza fast enough, as Israel bombards the Palestinian territory after the October 7 Hamas operation.

"Not fast enough," Biden replied after a medal presentation ceremony at the White House when a reporter asked him about humanitarian assistance getting to the enclave.

1655 GMT — Russia rejects US bid for UN action on Israel, Gaza

Russia said it does not support the proposed US action at the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Palestinian fighters Hamas in Gaza and has put forward an alternative draft resolution.

"The whole world is expecting from the Security Council a call for a swift and unconditional ceasefire," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council.

"This is precisely what is not in the American draft. Therefore, we don't see any point in it, and we cannot support it.

1655 GMT — France ready to find ways to fight Hamas: Presidency

France is ready to find ways to fight the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, the French presidency told Anadolu.

"It is a matter of inspiration from the experience of the international coalition against Daesh and to see which aspects are applicable to Hamas," it said in a statement.

"France is ready to conceive with its partners and Israel, relevant actions against Hamas," it said, adding that Israel and the partners would then have to express their needs.

1651 GMT —UN agency warns it will halt Gaza work unless fuel arrives

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned it would be forced to stop working across Gaza unless there were urgent fuel deliveries to the besieged territory.

"If we do not get fuel urgently, we will be forced to halt our operations in the Gaza Strip as of tomorrow night," UNRWA said on X, formerly Twitter.

Aid agencies have sounded the alarm about the lack of fuel, which is used to power vital services in Gaza such as hospitals which are relying on generators.

"Time is running out. We urgently need fuel," Juliette Touma, UNRWA communications director said.

Six hospitals across Gaza have already shut down due to the lack of fuel, the World Health Organisation said.

1646 GMT — Blinken says will work with China's Wang Yi to rein in Mideast tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council that he will work with China's top diplomat Wang Yi to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from spreading when they meet later this week.

"Members of this council, and permanent members in particular, have a special responsibility to prevent this conflict from spreading," Blinken said, warning Iran and its proxies in the region not to open up more fronts in the war.

"I look forward to continuing to work with my counterpart from the People's Republic of China to do precisely that when he visits Washington later this week."

1642 GMT — 'Civilians must be able to get out of harm's way' in Israel-Palestine conflict: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised the need to protect civilians in the Israel-Palestine conflict and said they "must be able to get out of harm's way."

Blinken highlighted the importance of safeguarding Palestinian civilians at a UN Security Council meeting, citing concerns about Hamas "using them as human shields" and the deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza.

He noted that Israel must take all possible precautions to avoid harm to civilians.

"It means food, water medicine and other central humanitarian assistance must be able to flow into Gaza and to the people who need them. I mean, civilians must be able to get out of harm's way. It means humanitarian pauses must be considered for these purposes. The United States has worked relentlessly to make real these principles," said Blinken.

1520 GMT — UN Security Council has 'deepened' Gaza crisis: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the United Nations Security Council of deepening the Gaza crisis by bowing to the "Israeli regime".

"The international community is not rising to the challenge in the face of the Israeli regime's unlawful and unrestrained attacks against civilians," Erdogan said in a statement, adding that the UN Security Council "has deepened the crisis with its one-sided attitude".

1505 GMT — Muslim disunity enabled Israeli 'aggression': Iran's Raisi

Iran's president expressed regret at a "lack of unity" among Muslim countries in response to Israel's war on Gaza.

Ebrahim Raisi said greater coordination across the Muslim world could have stopped Israel's bombing of the Palestinian territory.

"A united and unified position in the Muslim world could have prevented the oppression and aggression of the Zionist regime and the excesses of its Western supporters in a more effective way," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

1436 GMT — Palestinians say three Gaza hospitals out of action, call for safe corridor to Egypt

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al Kaila said that three hospitals in Gaza were out of action because they had run out of fuel to run their electricity generators.

Al Kaila said in a press conference in Ramallah that there was an urgent need to establish a safe corridor to move injured and critically ill people to get treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

1428 GMT —UN chief deplores 'clear violations' in Gaza, urges truce

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has pleaded for civilians to be protected in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, voicing concern about "clear violations of international humanitarian law" in Gaza.

"I am deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza. Let me be clear: No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," Guterres told a Security Council session, without explicitly naming Israel.

Guterres, who personally travelled to the crossing between Egypt and Gaza in a push to let in assistance, welcomed the crossing of three aid convoys so far through the Rafah crossing.

"But it is a drop of aid in an ocean of need. In addition, our UN fuel supplies in Gaza will run out in a matter of days. That would be another disaster," Guterres said.

He also said Hamas’ attacks in Israel cannot "justify collective punishment" of the Palestinian people.

1422 GMT — Hamas official calls for halt to war on Gaza, opening humanitarian aid crossings

Hamas official Osama Hamdan urged Arab, Islamic countries and the United Nations to try to halt Israel's assault on Gaza, in a press conference held in Beirut.

Hamdan also called on Arab countries to end any normalisation of diplomatic relations with Israel.

The official called for humanitarian aid crossings to be opened, allowing fuel, aid and rubble removal equipment into Gaza.

1345 GMT — 25 Palestinians killed as Israeli warplanes strike several houses in Gaza

At least 25 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, said the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave.

The attacks targeted several houses in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and the northern city of Beit Lahia, the ministry said in a statement.

Witnesses said the airstrikes have caused widespread damage in the two areas.

1342 GMT — Turkish president, Russian counterpart discuss Israel-Palestine conflict over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and discussed the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Erdogan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, told Putin that the brutality directed toward Palestinian lands is deepening and civilian casualties are increasing every minute.

The Turkish president said that the “silence of the Western countries also escalated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to an unavertable level,” the directorate said on X.

He underlined that Türkiye will continue to make every effort to ensure peace in the region.

1337 GMT — Hamas fires rockets into Israel in response to civilian 'massacres'

The Palestinian group Hamas has said it had fired rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba in central and southern Israel in response to "massacres" against civilians in Gaza.

In separate statements, the group's armed wing Qassam Brigades said the rocket fire was "in response to the Israeli massacres against Palestinians" in Gaza.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, said rocket sirens sounded across cities in central and southern Israel, without providing further details.

1314 GMT — UN urges improved coordination on Gaza aid

The United Nations called for improved coordination among humanitarian groups to make sure the small amount of aid now moving into Gaza contained only the most needed items.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said that some of the food delivered into Gaza so far, such as rice and lentils, had been impractical given the dwindling availability of fresh water and fuel.

1308 GMT — WHO says no security guarantees for aid deliveries to hospitals in northern Gaza

While limited aid delivery began last weekend to blockaded Gaza, there are no security guarantees for getting aid to hospitals in the northern part of the blockaded territory, the World Health Organisation warned.

Underlining the "huge risk" for people delivering relief, Rick Brennan, WHO regional emergencies director for the Eastern Mediterranean region, told a press briefing in Geneva.

"We do not have security guarantees to deliver aid to Al Shifa Hospital – the region's largest hospital – or other hospitals in the north."

So delivering aid to that part of Gaza is currently not possible, Brennan said.

The organisation also said it remains unable to distribute fuel or life-saving health supplies to major hospitals in northern Gaza due to a lack of security guarantees.

1245 GMT — Healthcare system in Gaza hospitals 'totally collapsed': Health Ministry

The healthcare system at hospitals in Gaza has totally collapsed, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said.

"Hospitals in Gaza have totally collapsed due to the Israeli war," spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra told a news conference in Gaza.

He said 65 medics have been killed and 25 ambulances have been destroyed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7.

"Twelve hospitals and 32 healthcare centres were forced out of service," al Qudra said.

"We are afraid that many more will stop operations in the coming hours due to lack of fuel."

1214 GMT—Israeli war on Gaza may take 'longer time': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the country's war on Gaza may take a longer period of time.