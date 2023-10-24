Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that the Russian fleet is "no longer capable" of operating in the western part of the Black Sea and that it is "gradually fleeing" from Crimea.

"As of now, we have not yet achieved full fire control over Crimea and its adjacent waters. But we will. It's just a matter of time," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Second Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform held in the Czech capital Prague.

Defining this as a "historic achievement," Zelenskyy said that there are no "safe bases" or fully reliable logistical routes for the Russian military in Crimea and the parts of the Black Sea and Azov coast under Russian control.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Zelenskyy's claims.

More updates 👇

1137 GMT — Ukraine's EU membership bid to be assessed in report due on Nov 8

The European Union's executive is set to present on Nov 8 an assessment of progress made by Ukraine in its membership bid, three officials said, a key stepping stone in the bloc's decision on whether to start accession talks with Kiev.

The assessment will come in an annual report by the European Commission in Brussels detailing how far countries looking to join the 27-nation bloc have advanced in meeting the necessary economic, legal and other criteria.