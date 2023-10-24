BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Israel's attacks in Gaza risks 'serious' global economic impact — World Bank
The global bank's chief calculates the effect of the conflict in Gaza is "very dangerous" for global economic development.
Israel's attacks in Gaza risks 'serious' global economic impact — World Bank
A picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 23, 2023, shows smoke and debris ascending over northern Gaza following an Israeli strike. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 24, 2023

The war between Israel and Hamas could deal a "serious" blow to global economic development, the president of the World Bank has told an investor conference in Saudi Arabia.

"What just happened recently in Israel and Gaza — at the end of the day you put all this together, I think the impact on economic development is even more serious," Ajay Banga said on Tuesday, adding: "I think we're at a very dangerous juncture."

Palestinian group Hamas stormed into Israel from Gaza on October 7 and killed at least 1,400 people. The fighters also took some 220 people hostage, among them elderly people and young children, according to the Israeli authorities' latest count.

The hostages include dozens of dual nationals and foreigners.

More than 5,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in retaliatory Israeli indiscriminate bombardments of Gaza, according to its health ministry in the besieged enclave.

RelatedUS military reinforcements in Mideast risk 'escalation', Russia warns
RECOMMENDED

Conflict contrasts Middle East vision

Banga was speaking at the annual Future Investment Initiative, often referred to as "Davos in the Desert".

More than 6,000 delegates are registered for the three-day event that will feature appearances by global banking chiefs and the presidents of South Korea, Kenya and Rwanda, organisers say.

The violence in Israel and Gaza stands in stark contrast to the vision of a more stable and prosperous Middle East championed by Saudi Arabia, which this year rebuilt ties with Iran and was in talks towards recognising Israel before the fighting broke out.

RelatedWest has given Israel 'licence to kill' in Gaza: Palestine
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February