The war between Israel and Hamas could deal a "serious" blow to global economic development, the president of the World Bank has told an investor conference in Saudi Arabia.

"What just happened recently in Israel and Gaza — at the end of the day you put all this together, I think the impact on economic development is even more serious," Ajay Banga said on Tuesday, adding: "I think we're at a very dangerous juncture."

Palestinian group Hamas stormed into Israel from Gaza on October 7 and killed at least 1,400 people. The fighters also took some 220 people hostage, among them elderly people and young children, according to the Israeli authorities' latest count.

The hostages include dozens of dual nationals and foreigners.

More than 5,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in retaliatory Israeli indiscriminate bombardments of Gaza, according to its health ministry in the besieged enclave.