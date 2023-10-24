Oil prices have risen, recovering some of the previous day's losses, as investors remained nervous that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a wider conflict in the oil-exporting region, causing potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures climbed 57 cents, or 0.6%, to $90.40 a barrel by 0321 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.03 a barrel.

"The market is up on an adjustment after a drop in the past two sessions and on nagging fears of possible supply disruptions in the Middle East," said Yuki Takashima, economist at Nomura Securities.

Both benchmarks fell more than 2% on Monday as diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, the world's biggest oil-supplying region, intensified to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas, easing investor worries about supply disruptions.

"We expect WTI to move within the $80-$90 range for a while, with all eyes on the situation in Israel and Gaza, OPEC production, and the pace of demand recovery in China," Takashima said, adding investors were also focusing on US inventory data.