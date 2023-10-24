In a call for unity and solidarity, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun called for joint efforts to address the escalating crisis in Palestine.

Altun, the Chairman of the 12th OIC Information Ministers Conference, sent a letter to the organisation's member countries' Information Ministers addressing attacks and disinformation campaigns targeting Palestine.

In his letter, Altun stated that collective effort will be crucial in drawing the international community's attention to Palestine, adding that Türkiye's combatting disinformation needs to be accompanied by other Muslim countries.

Altun took a firm stance against international media organisations that, at times, have seemingly downplayed human rights violations in the region. He maintained that it is essential to combat the distortion of facts and accurately portray the events in Palestine.

"In this period where facts have become blurred, and widespread disinformation misleads the public, we call on Information Ministers of Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) member countries to enhance our joint efforts in combating disinformation related to the attacks on Palestinians without discrimination," he said.

Expressing Türkiye's unyielding support for the rights of the Palestinian people, Altun condemned Israel's ongoing military attacks and, in a bid to prevent further loss of life, called for an unconditional ceasefire. "Türkiye welcomes the efforts to support the Palestinian cause and end the barbaric oppression against civilians in the Islamic world," he said.

He also underscored the collective punishment imposed on the Palestinian population, deprived of basic necessities like food, water, and electricity.

Altun highlighted the urgent need for the international community to take action against these violations of international law, acknowledging the severity of the situation in which thousands of children have lost their lives.

"Türkiye finds it concerning that the United Nations Security Council is unable to fulfil its responsibilities," he said.

"The world must not forget that human rights are valid for everyone."