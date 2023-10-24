An elderly Israeli woman released from Hamas captivity has said she was treated well during her two weeks with the Palestinian group.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, said Hamas provided her a doctor to monitor her health and worked to secure her medicine.

She said her captors took care of her needs. "We ate bread, white cheese and cucumbers, just like them."

"They told us they believe in the Quran and wouldn't harm us," she added.

Asked why she shook hands with one of the Hamas members during her release, she said because they "treated us well and took care of all our needs."

Late on Monday, Hamas' military wing the Al Qassam Brigades said it had released two Israeli captives – Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, 79 – for "compelling humanitarian reasons."

An Al Qassam spokesperson said the release came through mediation with Qatar and Egypt.