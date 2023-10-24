The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister has deplored inaction by the UN Security Council to stop "massacres" in Gaza by Israel since October 7.

"The ongoing massacres being deliberately and systematically and savagely perpetrated by Israel - the occupying power against the Palestinian civilian population under illegal occupation - must be stopped," Riyad al Maliki told a special Security Council session on Tuesday.

"It is our collective human duty to stop them," he said. "Continued failure at this council is inexcusable."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also accused the United Nations Security Council of deepening the Gaza crisis by bowing to the "Israeli regime".

"The international community is not rising to the challenge in the face of the Israeli regime's unlawful and unrestrained attacks against civilians," Erdogan said in a statement, adding that the UN Security Council "has deepened the crisis with its one-sided attitude".

'Clear violations'

Addressing the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Hamas’ attacks in Israel cannot "justify collective punishment" of the Palestinian people.

He cautioned that the situation in the Middle East is growing more dire by the hour and that the Gaza conflict risks spiralling throughout the region.