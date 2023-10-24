WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNSC inaction over Gaza 'massacres' is 'inexcusable': Palestine
"The ongoing massacres being deliberately and systematically and savagely perpetrated by Israel must be stopped," says Palestine's Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki.
UNSC inaction over Gaza 'massacres' is 'inexcusable': Palestine
UN Security Council is holding a quarterly open debate on the Middle East in New York. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
October 24, 2023

The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister has deplored inaction by the UN Security Council to stop "massacres" in Gaza by Israel since October 7.

"The ongoing massacres being deliberately and systematically and savagely perpetrated by Israel - the occupying power against the Palestinian civilian population under illegal occupation - must be stopped," Riyad al Maliki told a special Security Council session on Tuesday.

"It is our collective human duty to stop them," he said. "Continued failure at this council is inexcusable."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also accused the United Nations Security Council of deepening the Gaza crisis by bowing to the "Israeli regime".

"The international community is not rising to the challenge in the face of the Israeli regime's unlawful and unrestrained attacks against civilians," Erdogan said in a statement, adding that the UN Security Council "has deepened the crisis with its one-sided attitude".

Related'Enough is enough': Qatar Emir Al Thani lambasts backers of Israel

'Clear violations'

Addressing the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Hamas’ attacks in Israel cannot "justify collective punishment" of the Palestinian people.

He cautioned that the situation in the Middle East is growing more dire by the hour and that the Gaza conflict risks spiralling throughout the region.

RECOMMENDED

Guterres alleged violations of international law as Israel pounds Gaza, and urged an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to bring in relief.

"I am deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza. Let me be clear: No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," Guterres told a Security Council session, without explicitly naming Israel.

Guterres, who personally traveled to the crossing between Egypt and Gaza in a push to let in assistance, welcomed the crossing of three aid convoys so far through the Rafah crossing.

"But it is a drop of aid in an ocean of need. In addition, our UN fuel supplies in Gaza will run out in a matter of days. That would be another disaster," Guterres said.

"To ease epic suffering, make the delivery of aid easier and safer, and facilitate the release of hostages, I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

The Security Council session is bringing together top diplomats including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has previously rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying it would only allow Hamas to regroup.

Related'They treated us well': Israeli woman narrates her ordeal in Hamas captivity
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February