Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler in Baku, a presidential statement has said.

Aliyev and Guler on Tuesday said friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are successfully developing in all directions, including in the military domain.

They praised joint Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk 2023, saying the militaries of the two countries showed "high professionalism and skills."

Guler said the exercises coincided with the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Aliyev and Guler also spoke about the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the country's entire territory, including Karabakh, after last month's anti-terrorist measures.