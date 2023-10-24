The International community is failing in the face of Israel's lawless and indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Palestine's Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In his message on the 78th anniversary of the UN, Erdogan thanked those working under its framework for peace, prosperity, justice, and harmony in the world on Tuesday.

He said humanity was facing a range of problems, including conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine, climate change, hunger, poverty, and Islamophobia.

"Since Oct. 7, we have been witnessing massacres in Gaza that target civilian settlements, places of worship, hospitals, and schools and have reached the level of genocide," the Turkish leader said.

"Unfortunately, the international community is failing in the face of Israel's lawless, indiscriminate attacks on civilians."

He said the UN Security Council was deepening the crisis with a "one-sided approach" rather than stopping the killings, forging a ceasefire, and preventing civilian deaths.

An organisation that is a bystander to "collective punishment" of the people in Gaza cannot offer hope to humanity, and ensure peace, stability, he said.

The UN institutions, including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA, are being made dysfunctional by the UN Security Council, Erdogan said. "Another UN agency is doing the most harm to the reputation of the UN."

Nevertheless, he added, Türkiye continues to strongly support and advocate "UN values and the principle of multilateralism, which are at the core of the rules-based global system."

Nearly 7,200 people have been killed

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since Oct. 7, began when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.