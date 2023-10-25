UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has rankled Israel during a high-level session of the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] in which he stressed the October 7 cross-fence blitzkrieg by Palestinian resistance group Hamas "did not happen in a vacuum."

Opening the session on Tuesday, Guterres said there was no excuse for the "appalling" operation by Hamas on Israeli settlements and towns but also warned against "collective punishment" of the Palestinians.

"I am deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza. Let me be clear: No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," Guterres said, without explicitly naming Israel.

He then said Hamas operation "did not happen in a vacuum" as the Palestinians have been "subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation."

His remarks infuriated Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

"Mr Secretary General, in what world do you live?" Cohen said.

Rejecting tying the violence to the occupation, Cohen said Israel gave Gaza to the Palestinians "to the last millimetre" with its withdrawal in 2005.

Israel shortly afterwards imposed a harsh blockade of the impoverished enclave and it still occupies the West Bank.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on Guterres to resign — writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the UN chief has "expressed an understanding for terrorism and murder."