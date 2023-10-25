Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw ballistic missile drills, the Kremlin said, with Moscow's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announcing forces will practise a "massive" retaliatory nuclear strike.

The exercises came after Moscow moved to revoke a key nuclear test ban treaty, 20 months into Russia's Ukraine offensive.

The landmark agreement outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons.

During the dragging conflict, Putin and Russian officials have given mixed signals about the possible use of nuclear weapons, prompting alarm in the West.

Last year, Putin said he was "not bluffing" about his readiness to use destructive weapons should Russia face an existential threat.

He has also sent tactical nuclear arms to Russia's ally Belarus, which neighbours the EU and helped Moscow launch its Ukraine offensive last year.

Tactical nuclear arms are battlefield weapons that, while devastating, have a smaller yield compared to long-range strategic weapons.

1824 GMT — Russia downs US ATACMS missiles in Ukraine

Russia said it shot down two US ATACMS missiles in the "special military operation" zone in Ukraine, the first time since the long-range weapons were delivered to Kiev.

"Over the past day, two US-made ATASMS tactical missiles, a S-200 anti-aircraft missile converted to defeat ground targets, as well as two HARM anti-radar missiles and two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems manufactured in the USA were intercepted," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu in a separate statement said that despite the deliveries of the more advanced weapons, the capabilities of Ukraine's armed forces were decreasing.

"Today's situation shows that the opponent's capabilities are decreasing," Shoygu said at a meeting with Russian servicemen in Moscow.

1411 GMT — Ukraine plans to ramp up monthly drone output by year-end, minister says

Ukraine aims to produce tens of thousands of drones every month by year-end as it ramps up its defence industry output despite the challenge posed by Russian attacks, the minister for strategic industries said.

Drones have played a central role in the 20-month-old Russia-Ukraine war, used in huge numbers by both sides for surveillance and attack. Kiev has focused on increasing its output, but has relied heavily on foreign-made drone engines.

Speaking at a NATO Industry Forum in Stockholm, Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister who oversees Ukraine's defence industry, did not disclose detailed current drone production figures, but put the number in the thousands per month.

Facing depleting Western weapons warehouses as the war drags on, Ukraine wants to boost local production of different military equipment and munitions in order to secure stable and faster supplies.

1248 GMT — Ukraine will hit back if Russia launches winter bombing campaign: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would strike back against Russia this winter and not only be on the defensive if Moscow conducts an air campaign aimed at crippling the national power grid.

Ukraine fears Russia plans to bomb key energy infrastructure to demoralise the population. Millions of Ukrainians faced sweeping power cuts and other outages last winter as Russia attacked power facilities with missiles and drones.

We're preparing for the terrorists to strike energy infrastructure. This year we will not only defend ourselves, but we will also respond. - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Russia, which has called energy infrastructure a legitimate target, conducted regular long-range strikes using strategic bombers and warships last winter to fire cruise missiles from hundreds of miles away with Ukraine largely unable to respond.

Though it still does not have such long-range armaments at its disposal, Ukraine has since increased its strike capabilities significantly, producing drones and obtaining Western weapons like Storm Shadow cruise missiles and long-range ballistic missiles known as ATACMS.

1033 GMT — Ukraine says Russian drones hit area near nuclear plant in west

A Russian drone attack damaged buildings near the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in western Ukraine and 20 people were wounded, officials said.

The air force destroyed all 11 Russian drones launched in the overnight attacks on Wednesday, the military said. Damage was caused by blast waves and falling debris, according to the interior minister.