Racism towards Black people is growing in Europe, with Germany, Austria and Finland showing the highest rates of discrimination and harassment, a survey of first- and second-generation Black immigrants in 13 EU countries published found.

The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), which commissioned the survey and analysed its findings in a report, said on Wednesday that in the space of six years since the previous study, the proportion of respondents who had felt racially discriminated against in the past 12 months had risen by 10 percentage points to 34 percent.

In Austria and Germany, the proportion was 64 percent — almost twice the previous level of 33 percent in Germany and a significant increase from the 42 percent recorded in Austria six years earlier. The next worst was Finland with 54 percent.

"It is shocking to see no improvement since our last survey," FRA Director Michael O'Flaherty said. "Instead, people of African descent face ever more discrimination just because of the colour of their skin."

The proportion of respondents who reported feeling racially discriminated against over the past five years rather than 12 months rose to 45 percent across the 13 countries surveyed, an increase of six points from the previous study.

The top three were the same, with Germany's rate the highest at 76 percent.