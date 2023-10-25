Tashkan Khakimova, 77, crouched over a wooden weaving machine, wool speeding through her fingers, using a traditional rug-making technique in Kyrgyzstan's remote mountainous region of Batken.

A young schoolgirl held the remaining wool next to Khakimova, dressed in a white headscarf and a velvet jacket with traditional embroidery on it.

After several hundred hours of work, the wool will be transformed into a shyrdak –– a traditional Kyrgyz rug.

Khakimova is one of a shrinking number of mostly elderly people living in the Central Asian country's mountainous areas who know how to make a shyrdak.

Many worry the ancient art will die out.

"Our parents taught us the technique, but people are forgetting it," Khakimova told AFP news agency.

She is part of a group of older women calling themselves the "Happy Grandmas" who meet in the small town of Kadamjay –– nestled between the Alay mountains –– to preserve the endangered craft and boost their meagre pensions.

UNESCO has warned that the skill of making the unique rugs is "in need of urgent safeguarding", with an abundance of synthetic carpets and the young being mostly disinterested.

The "Happy Grandmas" have a mission: to attract Kadamjay's youngsters to learn the ancient technique.

The group of around 20 women meet several times a week in the local Soviet-era house of culture, encouraging school children to learn how to weave.

"We come here so that this craft can be passed on from generation to generation, to teach it to young people," Khakimova said.

'Attract the young'

Rakhat Dzhoroyeva, another woman in the group, said it was important to preserve the rugs as "these are customs that we inherited from our ancestors."

"We don't want to sit at home with our arms crossed," she said. "We decided to continue the tradition."

The women use wool from their own animals to make the rugs.

"Production costs nothing," Dzhoroyeva said, adding that wool is collected from cattle, sheep and goats and that "nothing goes to waste."