Mexico's southern coast braced for Hurricane Otis as the Category 5 storm made landfall near the beach resorts of Acapulco, with the potential to cause "catastrophic damage," the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane reached land near Acapulco, bringing maximum sustained winds around 165 mph (270 kmh) and heavy rain, the centre said.

The storm could bring up to 20 inches (51 cm) of rain in parts of Guerrero and Oaxaca, with the possibility of flash floods and mudslides, a "potentially catastrophic" storm surge, and "life-threatening" surf and rip current conditions, authorities said.

Mexico's national water agency CONAGUA warned of a six-to-eight-meter surf off in Guerrero state, home to Acapulco, and also off parts of Oaxaca state.