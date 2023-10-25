All parties in the Palestine-Israel conflict should take their fingers off the trigger, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urging an immediate cease-fire in the conflict.

At the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said before the conflict erupted, he had planned to visit Israel but then cancelled his plans.

President Erdogan underlined the importance of the proposed guarantorship system as the most effective means to achieve short and medium-term stability and called on other countries to engage with this system.

Related Türkiye stands against Israel's 'collective punishment' of civilians in Gaza

'Türkiye will never approve Israel's atrocities'

Noting that Türkiye has no problem with the Israeli state, Erdogan said his country will never approve of it committing atrocities.

Almost half of those killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza so far are children, showing that the aim is deliberate brutality to commit crimes against humanity, he added.

He said that when those who stood up for the world in Russia’s war on Ukraine are silent about the massacre in Gaza, this is the “most concrete expression of hypocrisy.”

Accusing countries outside the region of “adding fuel to the fire” in the name of supporting Israel, he said the US would lose as it does not seem to want the world to be ruled fairly.

'Unfair structure of UN Security Council'